Lincoln Red Imps officials will be waking up this Wednesday morning to the news of two major transfer deals that did not take place during Tuesday night’s transfer deadline. While neither impacts their club directly, Lincoln Red Imps will be concerned about the impact this could have when they face Monaco in their final Conference League league-phase match in December.

Both Lamine Camara and Folarin Balogun, Monaco players, were on the verge of signing for Premier League clubs on Tuesday night.

In dramatic scenes, both would ultimately find themselves staying at Monaco following dramatic last-minute reversals.

Lamine Camara had been the target of Chelsea, with around €55 million (£47m) understood to have been tabled for the player. Meanwhile, Folarin Balogun was due to head to Everton for around £40m, with reports suggesting a fee of roughly €45m plus add-ons.

Lincoln Red Imps’ Conference League opponents Monaco were potentially due to receive around £87m (€100m) in transfer income from the two players within the space of a few hours. Both deals ultimately collapsed.

While the collapse of both deals will be a blow for Monaco with respect to their expected financial gains from the transfer market, it will also mean that they will have at their disposal two significantly valuable players. This adds to an already strong squad which the Gibraltar league champions will have to face.

Lincoln Red Imps’ first match in the league phase of the Conference League will be an away tie against Brann on October 15, according to the latest published fixture list on UEFA.com.

Their first home tie will come on October 22, when they will face Twente. The match is scheduled to be played at Europa Sports Stadium, with a 9pm kick-off.

Guy Fawkes evening on November 5 will see Lincoln Red Imps once again hosting Conference League football, with the Gibraltar league champions facing Hajduk Split in a match scheduled for a 6.45pm kick-off.

Lincoln will then travel to face Egnatia on November 26 before hosting Midtjylland at Europa Sports Stadium on December 10.

Lincoln Red Imps’ final league-phase match will be against Monaco, away, on December 17, bringing to a close what will be the third appearance by the Gibraltar club in the Conference League league phase.

Lincoln Red Imps are one of only three clubs to make a return to Conference League league-phase football for a consecutive season this year.