Magpies beat Lynx in GFL

Magpies 2

Lynx 0

Saturday saw one of the first big mid-table clashes as the Magpies faced Lynx in the Gibraltar Football League.

Two sides that had invested in home-grown players, the Magpies last season fielding a predominantly home-grown side, with just three and four home-grown players on the field. A sign of the times as the prospect of European football looms high on the club football agenda this season.

With four clubs heading into Europe, both the Magpies and Lynx will be expected to be among the teams competing for those spots. The Magpies have previously played in Europe, while Lynx have missed out at times by mere points.

This was to be one of the big clashes of the weekend and it proved to be a tight contest between the two.

An own goal from Perez Jimenez in the 42nd minute of play was to put a dent in Lynx’s hopes of coming away with something from the match, with the team going into the break a goal behind.

Rae was kept busy in the early stages of the second half. Lynx, however, having held on, started to find their way forward and placed pressure on the Magpies as they entered the final quarter of an hour.

There were opportunities at both ends, with the Magpies looking for a second while Lynx tried to level the score. This provided a strong contest on the field between the two sides as they approached the final minutes.

With four minutes left on the clock, the Magpies found a path through the right wing, with an assist into the centre of the penalty area met by Lee Chipolina, who struck home unmarked.

Lynx had tried to get back into the match but failed to provide a serious threat on goal, with their final touch in front of goal once again proving to be their downfall.