Women's senior football set to kick off after National Day with no indication of European football
Women's senior football kicks off after National Day, with a September 14 clash between College 1975 and debutants FC Magpies.
The Women's Football League will see five teams competing this season, with College 1975, FC Magpies, Mons Calpe, Lynx and GFA Girls making up the league.
A total of 15 weeks of football will see the league conclude on May 5, with Magpies and Lynx closing the league calendar.
The women's division will also see the Rock Cup played out, starting in November, with five rounds deciding which teams will progress to the semi-finals in May. The Women's Rock Cup final is scheduled for May 21.
The league will be protected by the Gibraltar Eligible Player rules, requiring teams to have a minimum of two Gibraltar Eligible Players on the field of play at all times.
While there has been much speculation this summer about the possibility of women's football entering UEFA club competitions, there has been no official announcement from the Gibraltar FA in this respect.
The currently published rules governing the game also omit any indication of a qualification process for European football, unlike the men's game, where the rules specify the process for qualification.
Gibraltar Women's domestic schedule
The full official Gibraltar women's domestic schedule, including the Gibraltar Women's Football League and Rock Cup.
Important: Every fixture date and kick-off time listed below is subject to change. Supporters should check the official Gibraltar Football Association app for the latest information before attending any match.
Gibraltar Women's Football League
GW1
14/09/2026 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v FC Magpies
17/09/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Lynx FC
GW2
28/09/2026 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v College 1975 FC
30/09/2026 - 18:00 - Mons Calpe SC v GFA Girls
GW3
15/10/2026 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v GFA Girls
15/10/2026 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v Mons Calpe SC
GW4
19/10/2026 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v FC Magpies
21/10/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v College 1975 FC
GW5
11/11/2026 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v Lynx FC
11/11/2026 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Mons Calpe SC
GW6
18/11/2026 - 18:00 - Lynx FC v GFA Girls
18/11/2026 - 20:30 - FC Magpies v College 1975 FC
GW7
23/11/2026 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Lynx FC
25/11/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Mons Calpe SC
GW8
08/12/2026 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v Lynx FC
09/12/2026 - 20:00 - GFA Girls v FC Magpies
GW9
18/01/2027 - 20:30 - FC Magpies v Mons Calpe SC
20/01/2027 - 18:00 - College 1975 FC v GFA Girls
GW10
25/01/2027 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v College 1975 FC
27/01/2027 - 18:00 - Lynx FC v FC Magpies
GW11
01/02/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v FC Magpies
03/02/2027 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Lynx FC
GW12
08/02/2027 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v College 1975 FC
10/02/2027 - 18:00 - Mons Calpe SC v GFA Girls
GW13
15/03/2027 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v Mons Calpe SC
17/03/2027 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v GFA Girls
GW14
12/04/2027 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v College 1975 FC
12/04/2027 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v FC Magpies
GW15
03/05/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Mons Calpe SC
05/05/2027 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v Lynx FC
Rock Cup
Round 1
02/11/2026 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v Mons Calpe SC
05/11/2026 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v GFA Girls
Round 2
14/12/2026 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v FC Magpies
16/12/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v College 1975 FC
Round 3
11/01/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Mons Calpe SC
13/01/2027 - 19:30 - FC Magpies v Lynx FC
Round 4
10/03/2027 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Lynx FC
10/03/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v FC Magpies
Round 5
05/04/2027 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v College 1975 FC
07/04/2027 - 18:00 - Mons Calpe SC v GFA Girls
Semi-finals
10/05/2027 - 20:30 - TBC v TBC
12/05/2027 - 18:00 - TBC v TBC
Final
21/05/2027 - 19:00 - TBC v TBC