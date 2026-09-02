Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Women's senior football set to kick off after National Day with no indication of European football

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd September 2026

Women's senior football kicks off after National Day, with a September 14 clash between College 1975 and debutants FC Magpies.

The Women's Football League will see five teams competing this season, with College 1975, FC Magpies, Mons Calpe, Lynx and GFA Girls making up the league.

A total of 15 weeks of football will see the league conclude on May 5, with Magpies and Lynx closing the league calendar.

The women's division will also see the Rock Cup played out, starting in November, with five rounds deciding which teams will progress to the semi-finals in May. The Women's Rock Cup final is scheduled for May 21.

The league will be protected by the Gibraltar Eligible Player rules, requiring teams to have a minimum of two Gibraltar Eligible Players on the field of play at all times.

While there has been much speculation this summer about the possibility of women's football entering UEFA club competitions, there has been no official announcement from the Gibraltar FA in this respect.

The currently published rules governing the game also omit any indication of a qualification process for European football, unlike the men's game, where the rules specify the process for qualification.

Gibraltar Women's domestic schedule

The full official Gibraltar women's domestic schedule, including the Gibraltar Women's Football League and Rock Cup.

Important: Every fixture date and kick-off time listed below is subject to change. Supporters should check the official Gibraltar Football Association app for the latest information before attending any match.

Gibraltar Women's Football League

GW1
14/09/2026 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v FC Magpies
17/09/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Lynx FC

GW2
28/09/2026 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v College 1975 FC
30/09/2026 - 18:00 - Mons Calpe SC v GFA Girls

GW3
15/10/2026 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v GFA Girls
15/10/2026 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v Mons Calpe SC

GW4
19/10/2026 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v FC Magpies
21/10/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v College 1975 FC

GW5
11/11/2026 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v Lynx FC
11/11/2026 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Mons Calpe SC

GW6
18/11/2026 - 18:00 - Lynx FC v GFA Girls
18/11/2026 - 20:30 - FC Magpies v College 1975 FC

GW7
23/11/2026 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Lynx FC
25/11/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Mons Calpe SC

GW8
08/12/2026 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v Lynx FC
09/12/2026 - 20:00 - GFA Girls v FC Magpies

GW9
18/01/2027 - 20:30 - FC Magpies v Mons Calpe SC
20/01/2027 - 18:00 - College 1975 FC v GFA Girls

GW10
25/01/2027 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v College 1975 FC
27/01/2027 - 18:00 - Lynx FC v FC Magpies

GW11
01/02/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v FC Magpies
03/02/2027 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Lynx FC

GW12
08/02/2027 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v College 1975 FC
10/02/2027 - 18:00 - Mons Calpe SC v GFA Girls

GW13
15/03/2027 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v Mons Calpe SC
17/03/2027 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v GFA Girls

GW14
12/04/2027 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v College 1975 FC
12/04/2027 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v FC Magpies

GW15
03/05/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Mons Calpe SC
05/05/2027 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v Lynx FC

Rock Cup

Round 1
02/11/2026 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v Mons Calpe SC
05/11/2026 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v GFA Girls

Round 2
14/12/2026 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v FC Magpies
16/12/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v College 1975 FC

Round 3
11/01/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Mons Calpe SC
13/01/2027 - 19:30 - FC Magpies v Lynx FC

Round 4
10/03/2027 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Lynx FC
10/03/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v FC Magpies

Round 5
05/04/2027 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v College 1975 FC
07/04/2027 - 18:00 - Mons Calpe SC v GFA Girls

Semi-finals
10/05/2027 - 20:30 - TBC v TBC
12/05/2027 - 18:00 - TBC v TBC

Final
21/05/2027 - 19:00 - TBC v TBC

Most Read

Local News

GHA to buy and operate Rooke facility for elderly care 

Tue 1st Sep, 2026

Local News

Potential for new flights prompts Gib to discuss airport parking with La Linea

Mon 24th Aug, 2026

Brexit

MEPs signal broad support for Gibraltar treaty as EU ratification process starts

Tue 1st Sep, 2026

Local News

Full plans submitted for four Europort seafront townhouses 

Thu 20th Aug, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps youth to play HŠK Zrinjski Mostar.

2nd September 2026

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps will close their Conference league campaign against Monaco with Balogun and Camara within the latter's ranks

2nd September 2026

Sports
U21s with just two internationals this Autumn

2nd September 2026

Sports
Summer Programme sprays rainbows into the air for future of sport

1st September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026