Women's senior football set to kick off after National Day with no indication of European football

Women's senior football kicks off after National Day, with a September 14 clash between College 1975 and debutants FC Magpies.

The Women's Football League will see five teams competing this season, with College 1975, FC Magpies, Mons Calpe, Lynx and GFA Girls making up the league.

A total of 15 weeks of football will see the league conclude on May 5, with Magpies and Lynx closing the league calendar.

The women's division will also see the Rock Cup played out, starting in November, with five rounds deciding which teams will progress to the semi-finals in May. The Women's Rock Cup final is scheduled for May 21.

The league will be protected by the Gibraltar Eligible Player rules, requiring teams to have a minimum of two Gibraltar Eligible Players on the field of play at all times.

While there has been much speculation this summer about the possibility of women's football entering UEFA club competitions, there has been no official announcement from the Gibraltar FA in this respect.

The currently published rules governing the game also omit any indication of a qualification process for European football, unlike the men's game, where the rules specify the process for qualification.

Gibraltar Women's domestic schedule

The full official Gibraltar women's domestic schedule, including the Gibraltar Women's Football League and Rock Cup.

Important: Every fixture date and kick-off time listed below is subject to change. Supporters should check the official Gibraltar Football Association app for the latest information before attending any match.

Gibraltar Women's Football League

GW1

14/09/2026 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v FC Magpies

17/09/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Lynx FC

GW2

28/09/2026 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v College 1975 FC

30/09/2026 - 18:00 - Mons Calpe SC v GFA Girls

GW3

15/10/2026 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v GFA Girls

15/10/2026 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v Mons Calpe SC

GW4

19/10/2026 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v FC Magpies

21/10/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v College 1975 FC

GW5

11/11/2026 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v Lynx FC

11/11/2026 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Mons Calpe SC

GW6

18/11/2026 - 18:00 - Lynx FC v GFA Girls

18/11/2026 - 20:30 - FC Magpies v College 1975 FC

GW7

23/11/2026 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Lynx FC

25/11/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Mons Calpe SC

GW8

08/12/2026 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v Lynx FC

09/12/2026 - 20:00 - GFA Girls v FC Magpies

GW9

18/01/2027 - 20:30 - FC Magpies v Mons Calpe SC

20/01/2027 - 18:00 - College 1975 FC v GFA Girls

GW10

25/01/2027 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v College 1975 FC

27/01/2027 - 18:00 - Lynx FC v FC Magpies

GW11

01/02/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v FC Magpies

03/02/2027 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Lynx FC

GW12

08/02/2027 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v College 1975 FC

10/02/2027 - 18:00 - Mons Calpe SC v GFA Girls

GW13

15/03/2027 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v Mons Calpe SC

17/03/2027 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v GFA Girls

GW14

12/04/2027 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v College 1975 FC

12/04/2027 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v FC Magpies

GW15

03/05/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Mons Calpe SC

05/05/2027 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v Lynx FC

Rock Cup

Round 1

02/11/2026 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v Mons Calpe SC

05/11/2026 - 18:00 - FC Magpies v GFA Girls

Round 2

14/12/2026 - 20:30 - Mons Calpe SC v FC Magpies

16/12/2026 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v College 1975 FC

Round 3

11/01/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v Mons Calpe SC

13/01/2027 - 19:30 - FC Magpies v Lynx FC

Round 4

10/03/2027 - 18:00 - GFA Girls v Lynx FC

10/03/2027 - 20:30 - College 1975 FC v FC Magpies

Round 5

05/04/2027 - 20:30 - Lynx FC v College 1975 FC

07/04/2027 - 18:00 - Mons Calpe SC v GFA Girls

Semi-finals

10/05/2027 - 20:30 - TBC v TBC

12/05/2027 - 18:00 - TBC v TBC

Final

21/05/2027 - 19:00 - TBC v TBC