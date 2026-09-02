Lincoln Red Imps youth to play HŠK Zrinjski Mostar.

Lincoln Red Imps’ youth side will start their UEFA Youth League journey with a trip to Bosnia, where they will face HŠK Zrinjski Mostar.

The first leg will be played in the week of September 16, with the return match in Gibraltar in the week of October 14.

The current Gibraltar youth champions will be buoyed by the fact that Lincoln Red Imps’ Reserve side started their league campaign with a 3-0 victory over Mons Calpe Reserves on Saturday. Playing a predominantly home-grown starting eleven, with at least five players under the age of 18, the club’s strength across its youth ranks was once again on display.

A further five players under the age of 18 were also used as substitutes, with the rest of the team aged 18 or 19. Only goalkeeper Hamm was in his twenties.

With the Reserve League allowing players from the youth ranks to be used, this will be a significant boost for the club as it looks to get past the first round of the UEFA Youth League Champions Path.

The Reserve league also saw Europa Reserves beat Magpies Reserves 5-0, plus Lynx Reserves beat College 1975 Reserves 2-1. The next Reserve League match is this coming Friday where Europa face Mons Calpe, with Lincoln Reserves playing College 1975 on Saturday and St Joseph's Reserves facing Magpies on Sunday.

Lincoln Red Imps U18 will also be playing Lions Gibraltar U18 on Friday as the U18 division kicks off.