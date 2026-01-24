Lions and Bruno share points in intense encounter

A cold and chilly Saturday evening at Europa Point set the scene as Brunos Magpies met Lions Gibraltar. Although rain had affected Gibraltar the previous day, conditions were far calmer this time around.

Lions struck early in the first half to set the tone, with Brunos Magpies responding immediately in search of an equaliser. A yellow card for Breakspeare following a harsh challenge at the top of the penalty area handed Brunos a free kick, which was curled just wide.

Twenty-five minutes into play, Brunos Magpies saw a shot from the byline bounce off the top of the crossbar and go out for a goal kick as they continued to pile on the pressure. Lions, however, did not sit back and looked for a route of their own to add a second.

It was a very British encounter, with Brunos Magpies fielding five home-grown players and another from the UK, while Lions featured three home-grown players and two from the UK — one of the strongest British representations seen on the field this weekend in the Gibraltar Football League.

Lions suffered a blow in the 33rd minute when captain Breakspeare was forced off through injury. The match continued to grow in intensity as both sides battled for control.

On the 43rd minute, Del Rio nearly produced what could have been the goal of the season. The Brunos player ghosted into the penalty area, chipped the ball over a defender, controlled it with his chest and unleashed a volley that drifted just wide of the target.

Both sides, known for their direct approach, continued to test each other. On the final kick of the first half, Lions were denied a second goal by Brunos keeper Zappacosta.

The pace of the match resulted in numerous fouls breaking up the flow of play. However, there was little time-wasting, with most stoppages seeing players quickly resume play — a stark contrast to the previous evening’s match, which featured far more theatrics.

In the 50th minute, a last-ditch tackle saved Lions from a potential goal as Brunos’ Farjardo found himself through on goal. The opening ten minutes of the second half saw end-to-end football, keeping both defences busy.

On 56 minutes, Sanchez was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card after a lunging challenge halted a Lions break into the box. The resulting free kick was wasted, easily gathered by Zappacosta.

Moments later, the Brunos keeper was called into action again, rushing out to get a crucial hand to the ball and divert what looked a certain goal as his Italian compatriot Rebagliatti broke clear.

On 62 minutes, Borge attempted a volley which was blocked, with Del Rio unable to direct the rebound on target with a header. The cards continued to accumulate, with Livingstone also entering the referee’s book after having earlier drawn a foul himself.

Lions keeper Skuza was shown a yellow card for time-wasting — one of the first such instances in the match. With no ball boys present, players were often required to retrieve the ball themselves, though delays remained minimal.

In the 68th minute, Skuza was again called into action, punching a dangerous ball across goal out for a corner before commanding the resulting set piece as Lions once more absorbed pressure.

As the match entered the final twenty minutes, Brunos Magpies continued to push forward, with Lions struggling for a period to move beyond the halfway line. A rare Lions break saw Livingstone chase a long ball and force a controversial corner after chipping the keeper, with Britto judged to have blocked the ball near the post — despite claims the ball had already gone out of play.

Lions began to make changes as they entered the final phase, with former Wimbledon player and now Lions coach Downes looking to alter the dynamics. The substitutions added energy, allowing Lions to take the game back into Brunos territory when in possession.

However, it was still Brunos applying the pressure. In the 76th minute, Sanchez was brought down by a clumsy challenge from Seaton, earning Brunos a penalty. Del Rio stepped up and showed calm composure, sending Skuza the wrong way to level the game.

Del Rio, the most active and threatening player throughout, finally received his reward, though he continued to be the target of heavy challenges. Just moments after scoring, he was dumped to the ground by a tough tackle as he threatened to break down the right flank.

Lions tested Zappacosta again in the 81st minute, with substitute Vichi forcing a save. The winger’s pace added a fresh threat down Brunos’ right side. On 84 minutes, a floated ball into the six-yard box saw Rebagliatti attempt an overhead kick, but the effort dipped just over the crossbar.

Neither side was content with a share of the points, and the closing stages became end-to-end as spaces opened up and long balls bypassed midfield. Zappacosta produced another save as the four minutes of added time were shown by the fourth official.

Lions went from attack to defence in seconds as Brunos launched quick counters, the urgency from both sides adding to an already intense contest. Despite tired legs, neither side relented, though Lions came closest in the 93rd minute, with Zappacosta making a brave save at the feet of Rebagliatti.

The final whistle followed shortly after, bringing an absorbing encounter to a close with both sides forced to share the points.