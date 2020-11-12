Literature Week sees children enjoy Hetty Backstage book reading
Author Lowri Madoc recently visited St Anne’s school to talk pupils about her life and her semi-autobiographical children’s book ‘Hetty Backstage’, as part of Literature Week. Based on her childhood experiences, the book published in June is the first of six children’s books that tell the story of her life following her famous parents, Ruth...
