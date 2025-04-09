Little Smiles fundraises £4,000 in weekend fun day

Local charity Little Smiles raised £4,000 during the ‘Triple A: Awesome Autism Awareness’ event in Casemates last Saturday.

The charity event, organised by Leslie Chadwick, included performances from local bands and musicians, as well as fun demonstrations for children.

Little Smiles received a donation from Hassans and the rest of the funds were raised during the fun day.

The event promoted awareness of early intervention and acceptance.

“It was fantastic, the largest event yet,” Ms Chadwick said.

“We had a crowd throughout all day. The games stall was a hit with our 'team of teens' run by my eldest son, Harrvey. It was so busy.”

“The fire brigade attended with their demonstration of how to put out a fire and St John's were there helping all day.”

Ms Chadwick's twins Evelyn and Alfee also took part in helping run the fun day.

“Evelyn ran her glitter and transfer tattoo stall and Alfee for another year had his toy and teddy stall,” she said.

“Lots of cakes, positive awareness and the day was full of fun.”

“Many people stopped to talk about the importance of awareness and were thrilled to see such inclusion for every single person.”