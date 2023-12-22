ADVERTORIAL: Live a better life with Midtown Clinic mental health team

Seeking support in navigating life's challenges? Meet Jacquelyn Cassar

Jacquelyn Cassar is a seasoned counseling therapist with over two decades of experience. Originally from the UK and now an integral part of Gibraltar for the past 27 years, she brings a wealth of expertise to Midtown Clinic.

Her journey as a counseling therapist spans 20 years in Gibraltar, offering compassionate guidance and support to individuals coping with various life aspects.

Holding an advanced diploma (CPCAB Ad/Dip TCL4) and proudly affiliated with the British Association of Counsellors and Psychotherapists, her commitment rests on client confidentiality and the sanctity of privacy.

Specialising in helping individuals navigate through life's changes, managing anxiety and depression, addressing emotional issues, and boosting self-esteem, she believes in fostering a trusting relationship within the counseling space.

“As a counsellor, in Gibraltar in particular, I am very aware that confidentiality is of the utmost importance to allow the client the feeling of safety that they need to address whatever issues are causing them difficulties,” she said.

As from January 2024 Ms Cassar will be offering a ‘ maintenance counselling therapy’ rather than crisis therapy.

This means that she will be offering two days of therapy a month rather than offering therapy weekly.

“This type of therapy will be good for those who wish to make sense of what is going on in their life and to touch base on a regular basis, albeit once or twice a month, to discuss their issues in the relaxed safety of the room with no judgement or agenda.,” she said.

“It is particularly good for those who have already been through some form of therapy in the past and now wish to have a regular space in which to help their primary treatment succeed.”

To secure an appointment with Ms Cassar for either once or twice-monthly sessions, please contact Midtown Clinic at 200 62222. Take this opportunity to embrace a path of self-discovery and resilience with Ms Cassar's supportive guidance at Midtown Clinic.



Discover exceptional psychiatry and care at Midtown Clinic with Dr Alejandra Hallin

Meet Dr Alejandra Hallin, a distinguished psychiatrist with an illustrious 30-year career dedicated to fostering mental wellness.

Dr. Hallin's journey began with training at New York University for adult psychiatry, followed by a prestigious Fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Harvard University.

Board Certified as a Forensic Psychiatrist, her expertise encompasses a spectrum of psychiatric specialties.

Why Gibraltar? Dr Hallin was drawn to the visionary project that Jorge a director at the Midtown Clinic presented to her.

That project was the prospect of creating a haven of elite professionals at Midtown Clinic, delivering personalised and amiable healthcare services to the community.

“I felt honoured Jorge approached me, the project sounded fun and exciting. Creating a beautiful clinic with elite professionals that could give people a close, coordial and friendly service,” she said.

At Midtown Clinic, Dr Hallin encounters a range of cases, particularly focusing on children, adolescents, and adults grappling with conditions like ADHD, depression, and anxiety.

Contrary to popular belief, she notes Gibraltar's close-knit, familial environment acts as a protective factor, reflecting in the prevalence of psychopathology being no higher than elsewhere.

What sets Dr Hallin apart is her commitment to thorough evaluation and patient-centric care.

“When it comes to children and adolescents, we do an initial evaluation with the parents and then we see the child/ adolescent in a separate session,” she explained.

“People come to see us for many different reasons: second opinions, diagnosis of ADHD, get a proper answer when it comes to diagnosis.”

“We see a lot of questions about autism and other possible diagnosis, it brings clarity to know and a lot of patients feel very relieved when they are given an answer.”

Collaboration is at the heart of Midtown Clinic. Dr Hallin and the team work cohesively, ensuring patients receive comprehensive care. The clinic offers personalised psychiatric admissions in a private, intimate setting, emphasising individualised treatment. With amenities like on-site personal training, intensive therapy programs, art therapy, meditation, and yoga, patients experience holistic healing.

Notably, Midtown Clinic employs advanced DNA testing for tailored treatment plans and adheres to international treatment protocols.

Each patient's journey reflects Midtown's unwavering commitment to exceptional care.

“We care, our patients have direct access to the doctors, our treatment if organised exclusively based on the needs of such patient,” she said.

“Each of our patients are special to us.”

Experience the pinnacle of psychiatric care with Dr Hallin at Midtown Clinic. Take the first step toward mental well-being by contacting us today.



Meet your trusted counsellor with expertise in general and health psychology, Andrea Szekely

With more than 10 years of experience in psychology and 15 years in business management, Ms Szekely is offering her wide expertise in counselling services in general and health psychology.

She has lived in Gibraltar for more than nine years now, but had her training in Hungarian and UK-based universities gaining her BSc degree in Psychology and MSc degree in Health Psychology.

Her strong academic background and vast training in psychology ensures high standards in counselling services.

She is conducting research in the field of health psychology related to Disorders of the Brain Gut interaction and is working on her PhD in Health Psychology.

She is practicing various therapeutic methods, including Schema Therapy - trained under the curriculum of the International Society of Schema Therapy (ISST) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy with the Beck’s Institute (US).

Her personal interests also encompass psychoanalytic oriented and existential psychology, which she likes to combine with these modalities, depending on her patients’ needs.

Her expertise reaches forward into hypnotherapy, having trained with the prestigious Dr. John Butler (Hypnotherapy Training International, London) in Medical Hypnotherapy and Hypnosis for Pregnancy, Childbirth and Early Motherhood, as well as the highly specialized Gastro-Psychology Hypnosis Training with the ROME Foundation (US) in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome and other functional gastrointestinal disorders.

She is a proud graduate member of the British Psychology Society (BPS) as well as the ISST.

And she is following strict ethical standards in psychology, as well as engaged in continuous professional supervision. Ms Szekely is dedicated to her journey to be granted the Chartered Psychologist title, delivering high quality services in line with the ethical and professional standards of the HCPC/BPS.

She has a wide experience in working with patients both in the GHA, as an assistant psychologist, as well as offering private sessions locally and internationally.

Working with Gibraltarian patients during the times of the pandemic, she was able to address issues related to this specific environment causing general anxiety and depression, phobias, somatization and general life crisis.

In Midtown Clinic she is offering counselling and psychological support in topics such as general anxieties and depression, functional bowel disorders (ie. IBS), mental health support with pregnancy and childbirth, reproductive challenges or health-related anxieties.



Discover comprehensive mental health care with Ángela García Raya

Unlock the potential of your mental well-being with Ángela García Raya, a dedicated and experienced psychologist committed to providing comprehensive care at Midtown Clinic in Gibraltar.

With over four years of diverse experience in psychology, she brings a wealth of expertise to the clinic.

Her journey began with rigorous academic training at the University of Huelva, delving into groundbreaking research on impulsivity and its correlation with substance use disorder relapse.

She further expanded her insights during her international studies in Bergamo, Italy, focusing on anxiety among university students.

Her pursuit of excellence led her to obtain a master's degree in Clinical Psychology at the University of Santiago de Compostela, where it ended with her investigating eating disorders.

In addition, she has undertaken specialised courses in anxiety, depression, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

She is currently pursuing an Expert in Therapy and EMDR at the University of La Rioja. Her desire for continual learning ensures cutting-edge treatment approaches for her patients.

Joining Midtown Clinic was a natural choice for Ms García Raya, as she is committed to addressing the challenges facing people in Gibraltar with respect to their mental health.

“I couldn’t refuse the offer. I like living by constantly learning. For this, Midtown Clinic offered me the possibility to grow and continue learning as a professional, working with important specialists in different areas. I am proud to be able to work in such a prestigious clinic, which has a multitude of health professionals,” she said.

“It will undoubtedly be an enriching experience and I am very grateful for it.”

“In the field of psychology, Gibraltar doesn’t have more mental illness than others, but there is a lot to do and a lot of people to help.”

“The most common mental illnesses are depression and anxiety. Depression affects 20% of any population in the world. It’s therefore very important to treat it and to know how to deal with it.”

“On the other hand, at Midtown Clinic, as I mentioned earlier, we have a multitude of doctors and specialists who are willing to help us all and make an accurate diagnosis for a subsequent intervention,” she added.

Patients visiting Ms García Raya, can expect compassionate and personalised care. Her approach involves meticulous diagnosis and the formulation of tailored treatment plans designed to meet individual needs.

She emphasises the paramount importance of mental health, encouraging individuals to prioritise their mental well-being just as they would their physical health.

“I would love you to know that I am here to help you overcome your problems, dedicating several sessions to create a diagnosis and present a treatment plan according to what you need,” she said.

“You should visit me because mental health is very important, just like going for example to a GP or a cardiologist. There should be no taboos about mental health, we have to be aware that, in many cases, we also have to cure the mind, because it is the basis of everything.”

“Thanks to advances and studies on the human mind, both psychological and psychiatric problems are nowadays curable.”

“That is why I encourage people who don’t feel well to ask for help. They don't have to be suffering. We know that there is a lot of stigma and prejudice associated with mental illness, but you have to dare to come. We can find a solution to your problems.”

Beyond her practice at Midtown Clinic, Ángela extends her expertise to the Therapeutic Centre "El Olivo" in Marbella, specialising in psychiatric treatment and detoxification.

Her commitment to providing a safe and confidential space for patients underscores her dedication to mental health care.

Take the step towards holistic mental well-being. Contact Ángela García Raya at Midtown Clinic and embark on a journey towards a healthier mind and life.

Visit www.midtownclinic.gi for more details on all our specialist and the range of services we offer here at the Midtown Clinic.