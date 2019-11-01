Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Liver cancer deaths in UK at record high - charity

By Press Association
1st November 2019

By Jemma Crew, PA Health and Science Correspondent

The number of people dying from liver cancer each year has hit a record high, according to analysis by a charity.

Mortality data shows around 5,700 people died from liver cancer in the UK in 2017, Cancer Research UK said.

This is up from 3,200 deaths in 2007.

When taking into account population changes, this equates to mortality rates rising 50% over a decade, and tripling since records began in 1971.

It comes as separate research due to be presented at a cancer conference in Glasgow shows the number of deaths from the most common type of the disease, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), tripled between 1997 and 2016.

Dr Anya Burton, a cancer epidemiologist at Public Health England, told the National Cancer Research Institute conference that incidences in England are "increasing rapidly".

Liver cancer has seen the biggest increase in deaths out of all cancers, and the most rapid rise since records began.

Experts at the charity believe this is due to a 60% increase in the numbers of people being diagnosed with the disease over the last 10 years.

It is also notoriously difficult to treat, with survival for more than five years ranging from 6% to 37% depending on age and gender.

Symptoms are hard to spot at an early stage, which means for many patients surgery is not an option because their cancer has already spread.

Cancer Research UK's liver cancer expert, Professor Helen Reeves at Newcastle University, said progress in treating liver cancer has been "painfully slow".

She said: "Another problem is the rise in the number of people being diagnosed, which has meant we are losing more people to this disease than ever before.

"Rising levels of obesity and associated conditions like diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease have likely had a big role in this, although they aren't the only factors.

"But the good news is that there are some potentially game-changing treatments on the way. Research looking at refining immunotherapy has been hugely promising.

"It doesn't work in all patients just yet and we're still looking at why that is, but it can add years to lives when it does."

Around 5,900 people are diagnosed with liver cancer each year in the UK, and numbers are predicted to rise.

Around half of cases of liver cancer are preventable, with being overweight and smoking two of the biggest causes.

Cancer Research UK's chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: "A lot of progress has been made saving lives from cancer, but it's worrying to see deaths from liver cancer increasing at such an alarming rate.

"Far too many lives are being lost, which is why we're funding more research into this area. And aiming to understand more about the biology of the disease to develop better treatments."

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Two friends solve border queue frustrations with ‘Queue Wisely’ app

Thu 31st Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Used-car salesman guilty of fraud

Thu 31st Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Supertrawler fished in UK conservation zone, charity claims

1st November 2019

UK/Spain News
Security service boss: changes in technology posing 'unique challenges'

1st November 2019

UK/Spain News
Liver cancer deaths in UK at record high - charity

1st November 2019

UK/Spain News
Richard Hammond and Tim Lovejoy become mustachioed sports stars for Movember

1st November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019