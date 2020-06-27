Liverpool supporters celebrate Premier League win, prompting virus reminder

There were impromptu celebrations on Thursday night after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions at the end of a match between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Scores gathered in Waterport to mark the occasion, the first time Liverpool had won the Premier League in three decades.

There were impromptu firework displays too as local fans celebrated the win, which came after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1.

But against the backdrop of the public health crisis, the scenes at Waterport, where there was little or no social distancing to speak of, also raised concerns.

In theory at least, gatherings of over 12 people are still prohibited under public health regulations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The rules apply to all gatherings, whatever the occasion,” a Gibraltar Government said.

“Exuberance is no excuse to fail to comply with the rules.”

With the La Liga also likely to see either Barcelona or Real Madrid crowned champions this year authorities will be bracing themselves for similar scenes in the coming weeks.

In Liverpool, over two thousand people gathered outside Anfield that same night, raising similar concerns to those expressed locally as Gibraltar continues to transition through the unlock-ing stages during the public health crisis.