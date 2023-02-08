Llanito Story now included into the Gibraltar Spring Short Story Competition 2023

The Spring Short Story Competition 2023 that was launched earlier this year by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) will now include a Llanito story.

“Having given due consideration to our cultural heritage, an additional category has now been included, which is the Llanito story to help promote and safeguard our unique language,” said a statement from GCS.

There will now be seven categories School Years 4 to 5 (250 - 350 words); School Year 6 to 7 (250 - 350 words); School Years 8 to 10 (450 - 550 words); School Years 11 to 13 (500 - 1000 words); Adults English Language (aged 18 and over) (story must not exceed 1,000 words); Spanish Language (open to all ages) (story must not exceed 1,000 words) and Llanito (open to all ages) (story must not exceed 1,000 words).

The new category will also receive a prize in line with that of the first price in both the English and Spanish categories of £500. The Ministry of Culture prize for the Overall Winner is £1,000.

Additionally, the winner in each school category will receive a voucher and a pen, donated by this newspaper plus a trophy from the Ministry of Culture. The winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms, or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

Completed forms and entries are to be submitted via email info@culture.gi, or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday, March 3, 2023.

For any queries, contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236.