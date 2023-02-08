Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Llanito Story now included into the Gibraltar Spring Short Story Competition 2023

Archive image of 2022 winners by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
8th February 2023

The Spring Short Story Competition 2023 that was launched earlier this year by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) will now include a Llanito story.

“Having given due consideration to our cultural heritage, an additional category has now been included, which is the Llanito story to help promote and safeguard our unique language,” said a statement from GCS.

There will now be seven categories School Years 4 to 5 (250 - 350 words); School Year 6 to 7 (250 - 350 words); School Years 8 to 10 (450 - 550 words); School Years 11 to 13 (500 - 1000 words); Adults English Language (aged 18 and over) (story must not exceed 1,000 words); Spanish Language (open to all ages) (story must not exceed 1,000 words) and Llanito (open to all ages) (story must not exceed 1,000 words).

The new category will also receive a prize in line with that of the first price in both the English and Spanish categories of £500. The Ministry of Culture prize for the Overall Winner is £1,000.

Additionally, the winner in each school category will receive a voucher and a pen, donated by this newspaper plus a trophy from the Ministry of Culture. The winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle.
Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms, or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

Completed forms and entries are to be submitted via email info@culture.gi, or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday, March 3, 2023.

For any queries, contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236.

Most Read

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Amid diplomatic fallout after Eastern beach incident, stark differences but caution too against treaty backdrop

Mon 6th Feb, 2023

Local News

New addition to the firearms team

Tue 7th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Local News

Governor and CM condemn ‘unacceptable lawlessness’ of smugglers and SVA’s ‘gross violation’ of British sovereignty

Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Officer receives commendation

8th February 2023

Local News
Environmental analysis and beach clean up at the end of the runway

8th February 2023

Local News
Dara Ó Briain to perform new show in Gibraltar

8th February 2023

Local News
Gibraltar Youth Service engages with stakeholders and the public

8th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023