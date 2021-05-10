Local artist inspired by Covid showcases work
By Carmen Anderson Gibraltarian artist and teacher, Tina Rodriguez, is showing her Covid inspired works in the Kitchen Studios’ exhibition at the GEMA gallery in Montagu Bastion. A passionate artist, Ms Rodriguez takes inspiration from challenging boundaries and drawing attention beyond the merely visual to the tactile, beyond the 2D to the 3D. Ms Rodriguez...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here