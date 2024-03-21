Local artist launches ‘Famous Faces of Gibraltar’ exhibition

Tiron Monteverde opened a two-day exhibition on Wednesday at John Mackintosh Hall featuring 67 portraits of “Famous Faces of Gibraltar”.

Each portrait is for sale with proceeds set to be donated to a men’s aid group.

Many of those who Mr Monteverde paid tribute to in the portraits attended the opening on Wednesday afternoon, including the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos.

Mr Monteverde told the Chronicle that Jayne Wink, from Caring For Gibraltar, helped him tap into his creative side and the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, gave him the courage to launch his exhibition.

“I have suffered with mental health all my life. I had a creative side to me, but it was something I left a long time ago. Then I met Jayne in the men’s group, and she is empowering a lot of men or women, but in my case myself,” he said.

“And with a bit of courage from her I have been able to find my creative side which I had hidden.”

“Then I did a few [portraits] for friends and family, and I found good feedback. It seemed like they liked it.”

“Then at the Convent Fair, I gave the Governor [a portrait], and a week later I got a letter from him and he said I should do this professionally.”

“That gave me a boost again, and I just started doing more and more and more.”

The time it takes for Mr Monteverde to complete each drawing, ranges from one to two days depending on the detail.

He used images he found via a Google search or Facebook as a basis for his pieces.

Seeing everyone attend his exhibition and seeing his work on the wall has been “a dream come true for me,” said Mr Monteverde.

“I guess you dream that this is only for the good artists. I do not consider myself an artist. I consider myself something that I found, that its not just a hobby but also therapy.”

At the opening, Mr Santos praised Mr Monteverde, saying that he did not need to place names underneath each drawing because their likenesses were captured so well it was obvious as to who they were.

“It is a huge representation of our local communities and it is a great representation of yourself as an artist,” he said.

“You should be very proud of what you've achieved.”

“We can all walk around these galleries, and you didn't even need to put the names underneath, we can all recognise who they are.”

“It's great to see the support you have from the community because this place is filled with people who are honestly supporting you and supporting the work that [Caring for Gibraltar] also do.”

“It is a privilege to be able to share this moment with you today. And thank you for doing this for your community and for yourself,” he added, asking Mr Monteverde to continue with his work.

Famous faces of Gibraltar includes portraits of the Governor and politicians, including Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Sir Joe Bossano, GSD leader Keith Azopardi, former Chief Minister Sir Peter Caruana, and former TG leader Marlene Hassan Nahon.

Mr Monteverde also captured prominent members of the community, such as Miss World 2009 Kaiane Aldorino Lopez and Mayor Carmen Gomez.

Among the collection were portraits of Chronicle Editor Brian Reyes and photographer Johnny Bugeja, as well as GBC journalists.

The exhibition will be open today at the John Mackintosh Hall.