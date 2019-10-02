Local artist paints retired English footballer
Local artist Beatrice Garcia recently presented a portrait of former Manchester United player Viv Anderson at an exclusive football event in Guernsey. Miss Garcia was commissioned by Mr Anderson who is well known for his football career in the 70s and 80s where he played for Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, and Sheffield Wednesday. Mr Anderson has...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here