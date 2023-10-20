Local artist Rima signs one-year record deal with WhiteMusic
Local singer, song writer and musician Karima Azzopardi, known as Rima, has signed a one-year record deal with a Spanish label WhiteMusic. Her decision to sign with came after weighing up their offering against two other companies. “They just messaged me on Instagram and it went from there,” she said. “I actually had three different...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here