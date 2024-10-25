Local artist Tiron Monteverde captures ‘Faces of Morocco'
By Manar Ben Tahayekt Tiron Monteverde's ‘Faces of Morocco’ exhibition celebrated the rich cultural connections between Gibraltar and Morocco, highlighting themes of resilience and community. The exhibition explores various subjects through the faces of the children and people from Marrakech after the earthquake, the King and Princess Malika of Morocco, and those from Tangier and...
