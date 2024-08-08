Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local author Joe Gingell sells charity book ‘The War Came Home’ across Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2024

Local author Joe Gingell was on Main Street on Tuesday and in Casemates on Wednesday selling his newest book, ‘The War Came Home’, based on the Second World War and the evacuation of Gibraltar.

The book is in aid of Clubhouse Gibraltar, with all proceeds set to be donated to the charity. He hopes to raise £20,000 through the sale of this book.

Mr Gingell has researched the evacuation for years and his third book features information gathered from across the globe and features families who were evacuated to London, Madeira and Jamaica.

The books are available for purchase at the Heritage Trust and, this morning, Mr Gingell will be selling his book outside Time Out in Europort.

