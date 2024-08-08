Local author Ram Gulrajani releases children's book 'Melvin the Hairy Frog'
UK-based local author and former healthcare professional, Ram Gulrajani, has written ‘Melvin the Hairy Frog’, a children’s book. The book, which features a rare and unique frog character, aims to convey important social messages of acceptance and love to young readers. “I've been working on it for a long while,” Mr Gulrajani said. “I've written...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here