Local band Soul Within reunite for charity concert
Local band Soul Within will be performing an Iron Maiden tribute night in aid of the GBC Open Day. The concert marks an “overdue” reunion for the band and will be held on Friday, December 20 in Rock on the Rock. The bands line-up includes Shaun Baglietto on vocals, Peter Borge on bass, Gavin Garcia...
