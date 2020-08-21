Local boat sinks after catching on fire

A local boat caught fire yesterday afternoon in the Bay with the plumes of smoke visible from across the Rock.

The dramatic fire saw the small vessel enveloped in smoke with the incident taking place at around 5.30pm, and the Gibraltar port Authority confirmed no one injured in in the incident.

The GPA deployed a tug to tackle the fire onboard.

The Royal Gibraltar Police marine section cordoned off the area to “ensure that no one approached the burning boat.”

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue service were on standby at the scene.