Local businesses hear key counter-terrorism advice in security conference
In a first event of its kind in Gibraltar, businesses from different sectors on the Rock were given expert advice on counter-terrorism and security related issues during the first part of a two-day ‘Action Counters Terrorism’ conference. At the Rock Hotel’s Khaima, business representatives heard how they could take steps to help deter hostile attacks...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here