Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Local businesses host work placements

By Chronicle Staff
17th March 2021

Local businesses, including MH Bland, One Media and Events and Gibraltar International Bank, are currently hosting University of Gibraltar’s undergraduate business students as they undertake industry placements.

A total of 22 students are currently undertaking their placements and each student has the opportunity to be placed within a company or industry related to their area of specialism. Industry placements range from six to ten weeks and form an essential part of the Bachelor of Business degree.

Spanish student Jose-Miguel is in his second year of the programme and has chosen to specialise in finance. “I am doing my placement at a family-run finance firm. Last year I also had the opportunity to do my placement at PwC. This is a great experience because I am developing the skills and acquiring the knowledge required to embark on a career in the financial sector, which is my goal,” he said.

Denise Matthews, Founder of One Media and Events and Chapter Director at Startup Grind Gibraltar is hosting a first year student who has chosen marketing as their preferred major.

"Welcoming a student from the University to learn and experience different ways of working from remote work to digital marketing for a global brand is extremely rewarding,” she said.

“This placement is an opportunity to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs through our strong partnership with the University of Gibraltar that has been in place for almost four years. We are delighted to support them."
Marketing is also the major for first-year student Amelia Lewis-Berry who is spending her placement at local marketing and creative agency, The Bulb.

Its CEO, Dylan Trenado, said The Bulb was delighted to offer a work placement to a University of Gibraltar student.

“Amelia will be learning about online/offline marketing and how our company operates as a whole to assist clients with their marketing and creative requirements. We believe offering this opportunity to students will help them gain experience that they will carry with them to their careers,” he added.

The University’s strong emphasis on meaningful industry placements allow its students to gain essential skills and experience as well as essential networks by the time they graduate.

