Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Local businessman donates tablets for ERS

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2021

Local businessman Jamie Perez has donated five Samsung tablets to the Elderly Residential Services (ERS) through the Office of Civil Contingencies.

These tablets have been a lifeline to many residents who could only communicate with their loved ones via these means for a number of months now.

“Most of my close family have been affected by Covid-19 throughout the last couple of months. My parents were serious enough to be hospitalised and I thought it was a small gesture to give back to our elderly after such a bad period for them,” said Mr Perez.

Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento said: ‘I am extremely grateful to Mr Perez for the very generous donation of 5 Samsung tablets to the Elderly Residential Services. These will help continue to connect ERS residents with their loved ones remotely in what are very difficult times for all. On behalf of all the residents at ERS, thank you.”

Most Read

Local News

Body recovered inside harbour

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia quizzed during five hours of intense evidence in court

Tue 23rd Feb, 2021

Local News

Three more virus deaths confirmed as Gib poised to receive next batch of vaccines

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Man who broke partner’s jaw jailed for three and half years

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Governor and Deputy Chief Minister visit latest find at Northern Defences

Tue 23rd Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Body recovered inside harbour

24th February 2021

Local News
Zulaika Vallance wins top prize in Young Art Competition

24th February 2021

Local News
Dr Cassaglia quizzed during five hours of intense evidence in court

23rd February 2021

Local News
GPF survey again finds deep unease in police workforce

23rd February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021