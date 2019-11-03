Local charity launches pancreatic cancer awareness campaign
November is World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month, and locally an awareness campaign has begun. Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar began its ‘never lost hope’ campaign last Friday in an event which saw Pancreatic Cancer Action UK Charity CEO Ali Stunt present some of the newest updates to local clinicians. Ms Stunt gave a series of presentations...
