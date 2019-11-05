Local couple complete ultramarathon
Running couple Monique and Ian Howes have completed ultramarathon, the 70km La Desertica. In doing so the duo became the first male, female and couple to compete a four-race circuit that comprises of 101km in Ronda, 50 km in Ceuta and 50km in Melilla. Mrs Howes said her preferred race out of all four, despite...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here