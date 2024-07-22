Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Local couple compose for international artists following MODAVISION success

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd July 2024

M.A.C Studio Production are still feeling the positive effects of the MODAVISION competition held last month in Madrid where numerous songs writing and composed by couple John and Teresa Mascarenhas were performed.

The writing and creating duo from M.A.C. Studios provided a musical backdrop that was enjoyed by all on stage and in the audience.

MODAVISION is described as the Eurovision for fashion which designers competed for the title of Best Designer in the World 2024. The objective of MODAVISION is to raise funds for children with hearing impairment from the No. 5 School in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The event featured approximately 300 guests with Morocco’s Salima El Boussouni winning the competition. Mr Mascarenhas said other standout collections included pieces from Ukraine and kimonos from Japan.

"The audience’s reaction was overwhelmingly positive," said Mr Mascarenhas.

"Many recognised us from previous events and programmes, which added a personal touch to the experience."

Despite no Gibraltarian designers in the competition, Olga IF, the producer and director of the show, expressed keen interest in featuring Gibraltar’s designers next year, Mr Mascarenhas added.

Mr and Mrs Mascarenhas’s music was so well received by those at the event it has led to exciting new collaborations. Notably, Italian singer Gennaro De Crescenzo has engaged M.A.C Studio Production for an upcoming project and invited them to Naples, Italy as they work together.

"We’re writing songs for him in a new style aimed at the Spanish market," said Mr Mascarenhas.

Additionally, a young Colombian singer, Angi, is set to join this project.

The couple also recently had one of their songs reach the semi-finals in a prestigious song festival in the United States.

They were also honoured in Peru with the prestigious César Vallejo World Award for their artistic contributions, highlighting their impact on the global stage.

Looking ahead, the next MODAVISION event is already in the planning and the couple are set to return to Madrid.

In addition to their musical successes, they are also in talks to compose music for upcoming documentaries.

