Fri 12th May, 2023

Local cyclists set off on Pamplona to Gib charity ride

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2023

Six local cyclists started their journey of 1,160kms from Pamplona to Gibraltar early on Friday morning.

The challenge is to raise both funds and awareness for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar and Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

For many years, Gibraltarians have received cancer treatment at Hospital Clinica Universitaria de Navarra, in Pamplona.

The group comprise of Jimmy Alcantara, Ian Howes, Tony Yusifredo, Peter Ignacio, Brian Finlayson and Glen Ballantine.

“I am delighted that Jimmy and his team of cyclists have decided to take on this challenge, which will not only provide funding, but will also give a massive boost to awareness, which is extremely important,” said Derek Ghio from Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

Louis Baldachino from Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar said he was very grateful to the cyclists for taking on the challenge.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/pamplonatogibraltar

