Local cyclists set to ride from Lourdes to the Rock for charity

Six local cyclists will embark on a 1,200km charity ride from Lourdes to Gibraltar from May 14–24, raising funds and awareness for Brain Tumour Research and Kidney Care Gibraltar.

The ride is dedicated to the memory of the late Daphne Alcantara and aims to promote awareness about the critical importance of early diagnosis of brain tumours, said a statement from the cyclists.

“The ride will raise funds for Brain Tumour Research and Kidney Care Gibraltar two vital causes that deeply affect countless lives,” said the statement.

“The group hopes to inspire the community, emphasising how medical advancements in both areas can bring about significant changes.”

“Early diagnosis of brain tumours can save lives, while kidney transplants provide patients with a second chance at a healthy life.”

The public are aksed to not only cheer the cyclists on as they complete this challenge but to donate on their Just Giving Page too.

"Unfortunately my wife Daphne was diagnosed too late with a benign brain tumour and needed invasive surgery,” said Jimmy Alcantara an organisor of the event.

“Sadly, she did not survive this and passed away in June of last year. Early diagnosis is key to surviving a brain tumor.”

“Although raising funds for Research is one of the aims of this challenge. Raising awareness is just as important. Early Diagnosis saves lives."

Sunil Chandiramani on behalf of Kidney Care Gibraltar, said that the charity is deeply honoured to be part of this “incredible initiative”.

“This journey not only represents the remarkable dedication of these cyclists but also highlights the importance of raising awareness for critical health issues,” he said.

“Early diagnosis is a game-changer – whether it’s detecting brain tumours or ensuring timely intervention for kidney diseases.”

“The funds raised will go towards supporting vital patient care and dialysis patients through their treatment and, to those who receive the gift of life, to help them in their recovery and wellbeing.”

“We urge the community to come together, cheer on these cyclists, and contribute to this noble cause. Together, we can make a lasting impact on countless lives.”

The ride will start in Lourdes, France on May 14 and finish in Casemates ten days later, the cyclists will cover over 1,200 in that time.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ianalex-howes?utm_term=wnBN4KVqD