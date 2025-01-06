Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Local director Shaniah Torres embarks on surreal romance film ‘Tapes’, set for 2026 release

By Eyleen Gomez
5th January 2025

Local film director Shaniah Torres is months into the long process of bringing her full length movie Tapes to fruition, with filming expected to take place in summer 2025 and the movie ready for release early 2026. Ms Torres, who has over eight years of experience in the film industry, describes her movie as a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for eight-storey office development at former Amar Bakery site

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

Six arrests following city centre fight

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

Community turns out for daytime Three Kings’ Cavalcade

Sun 5th Jan, 2025

Local News

New start time for Three Kings’ Cavalcade due to forecast rain

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar set for New Year’s Eve celebration

Tue 31st Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Plans filed for eight-storey office development at former Amar Bakery site

3rd January 2025

Local News
Feetham looks ahead to 2025 objectives

3rd January 2025

Opinion & Analysis
#BusinessMatters Minister hails Startup Grind Awards, Supported Employment Conference, new GFSC member, Sanctions Seminar – the week

2nd January 2025

Local News
2025 set for richer cultural calendar and tourism boost, Santos says

1st January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025