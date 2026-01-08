Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local entrepreneur launches money book for teens

By Chronicle Staff
8th January 2026

Local entrepreneur James Brenig has released his debut book, ‘First Coins: Foundations of Wealth’, a money guide aimed at teenagers and young adults.

The book is a modern adaptation of the classic ‘The Richest Man in Babylon’, presenting financial principles on saving and investing through a contemporary, relatable story. The project began when Mr Brenig searched for resources to teach his own children about money and found that many classical books like The Richest Man in Babylon and Napoleon Hill’s Think and Grow Rich contain essential wisdom, the language is often too dense or complex for young readers, and even many young adults to actually understand or apply.

“I wrote the book I wish someone had handed me at 16,” said Mr Brenig.

“My children were curious about how money works and grows. I wanted to share the basics in a way that engages young people, using simple examples that make these ideas feel real and usable.”

‘First Coins: Foundations of Wealth’ is the first title in the planned ‘Foundations’ series, which aims to translate major influential works across different fields into accessible stories for teenagers. Mr Brenig believes that learning core financial ideas early helps young people develop strong habits before they start making major decisions about money.

Although the book is being launched globally, a dedicated website has been created for local sales, with proceeds from copies sold in Gibraltar to be donated to local charities.

The book is available locally at www.books.gi, where purchases will support local charitable causes, and internationally via Amazon at https://amzn.to/3YnDSmQ

Mr Brenig has spent his career building businesses across multiple sectors and jurisdictions. He now advises founders, entrepreneurs, and family offices as a consultant.

