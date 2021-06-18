Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Local man arrested after vehicle collision

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2021

A local man, who allegedly sped away from police officers and collided with five parked cars, was arrested on suspicion of a number of traffic offences yesterday morning. 

In a statement, a spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police said officers were patrolling the area of Winston Churchill Avenue when they saw a Gibraltar-registered vehicle driving at speed. 

After following the vehicle into Laguna Estate, the driver collided with and damaged five parked motor vehicles and a police car before officers managed to stop the vehicle, the RGP said.

 

The 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and possession of a Class B drug. 

The car was also seized and impounded, the police spokesman said.  

The man was later interviewed under caution by officers and is currently on bail pending further investigation.

