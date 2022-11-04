Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Local News

Local man arrested for suspected cocaine offences

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2022

A local man was arrested for suspected cocaine offences after he failed to stop for a traffic offence, the Royal Gibraltar Police said.

The man, 35, was stopped by police Armed Response Officers who became suspicious after seeing what they believed could be cocaine in his pouch.

He was also suspected of being under the influence of drugs at the time he was stopped on a motorcycle in Varyl Begg Estate.

Police said a roadside drug wipe was used and gave a positive reading for cocaine.

Later at New Mole House Police Station, tests confirmed that the pouch contained cocaine weighing 90.7 grams with a street value of £6000.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The investigation has now been taken over by Drug Squad detectives and the man was bailed pending further enquiries.

