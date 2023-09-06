Local man arrested on suspicion of arson after car blaze

A local man was arrested on suspicion of arson on Wednesday after two cars parked in Calpe Road caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

Just before 3am, a member of the public made an emergency call to the Royal Gibraltar Police Control Room, stating that a vehicle was on fire.

Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and RGP officers were dispatched to the location and families were evacuated from nearby homes.

The fire also spread to a second vehicle before it was extinguished.

A spokesman for the GFRS told the Chronicle that two fire appliances were sent to the scene and the fire was extinguished shortly after their arrival.

On Wednesday morning RGP Crime Scene Investigators and a Fire Investigator from the GFRS attended the scene to carry out an investigation in the area.

A few hours later, at around 11am, a 53-year-old local man was arrested by RGP Response Team Officers on suspicion of arson.

The suspect, who was also arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B Drug, remains in police custody at New Mole House.

An investigation into the incident continues.