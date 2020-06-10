Local man completes one million step challenge for breast cancer charity

Local man Brandon Avellano walked one million steps in just 19 days to raise money for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar.

Joining him in his last hour of walking on Monday evening was Heidi Alman Jeffries from the charity.

With the steps leading into the Alameda Gardens behind him and the cable car above Mr Avellano took the millionth step at 6.53pm on Monday evening, raising nearly £1,000 for the charity in the process.

On how he felt in that moment, he said he was surprised about how quickly he had done it, as he had originally set himself a target of four weeks.

“To do it in 19 days is an average of 52,631 steps per day, which is five times the normal average,” said Mr Avellano.

“I want to raise a bit more money so I might use these last two weeks to raise a bit more money.”

“But definitely proud that it has been done and it is for a very good cause.”

Ms Alman Jeffries said the charity was ‘ever so grateful’ for Mr Avellano’s action.

“It has been amazing,” she said.

“I am doing the 5km every day [the Lunar Walk Challenge distance] and when Brandon said he was over 7,000 away from the millionth step I said I would join him.”

“I met him by Time Out and we just started walking and talking.”

The duo had planned on going live on Facebook to record the last few steps but were too engrossed in their conversation and laughter.

Donations can be made to Mr Avellano via Revolut using the phone numbers 58008944 or 54020751.

The Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar group also have a challenge that started on May 25 for one month where everyone is encouraged to walk the distance of a lunar walk, 5km, at least once and donate in the process.