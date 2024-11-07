Local musician Keith Vinnicombe to hold concert in aid of Calpe House
Local musician Keith Vinnicombe will be holding a concert at the Cathedral on November 26 to raise funds for Calpe House. Those attending the concert will be hearing classical, flamenco, and original music from Mr Vinnicombe himself. He will also play music from musicians such as Tarrega, Albeniz, De Falla, Granados, and Rodrigo. Mr Vinnicombe...
