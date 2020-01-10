Local playwright selected for London based Writers’ Collective
By Gabriella Peralta Julian Felice has been selected as one of ten playwrights to take part in the Writers’ Collective 2020 programme. The annual programme run by ‘Mrs C’s Collective’ aims to develop, develop and nurture new emerging voices. Members of the Collective are offered monthly workshops, rehearsed readings, and guest speaker events. “I am...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here