Local researcher speaks at educational conference

Local Head Teacher and University of Gibraltar researcher, Sonia Lopez, has presented her PhD work in London at an event organised by the British Educational Research Association.

The event, titled ‘A Research Approach to Curriculum Development’, brought together teaching practitioners engaged in curriculum development, creating a context in which it can be meaningfully developed, reviewed, shared, and discussed.

Ms Lopez’ research centres on how mobile technology has become a catalyst for transformational change and draws from her professional experience of Gibraltar’s educational system.

Speaking of her contribution at the conference, Ms Lopez said: “It was a wonderful opportunity to meet with other researchers who are developing and sustaining a research approach to shaping and implementing the curriculum in their schools.”

“The opportunity to network has meant that I have made some valuable contacts with highly esteemed academics in the realm of education who have been able to offer support, advice and guidance which will certainly enhance my own research moving forward.”

The event was launched in conjunction with the British Curriculum Forum and featured talks from Professor Gerry Czerniawski, Chair of the British Curriculum Forum and current BERA President, Professor Dominic Wyse from the UCL Institute of Education.

Ms Lopez will be delivering a talk about her research at the University of Gibraltar at 18:00 next Thursday 28th November 2019. The talk is open to all and free of charge.