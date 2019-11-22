Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Local researcher speaks at educational conference

By Chronicle Staff
22nd November 2019

Local Head Teacher and University of Gibraltar researcher, Sonia Lopez, has presented her PhD work in London at an event organised by the British Educational Research Association.

The event, titled ‘A Research Approach to Curriculum Development’, brought together teaching practitioners engaged in curriculum development, creating a context in which it can be meaningfully developed, reviewed, shared, and discussed.

Ms Lopez’ research centres on how mobile technology has become a catalyst for transformational change and draws from her professional experience of Gibraltar’s educational system.

Speaking of her contribution at the conference, Ms Lopez said: “It was a wonderful opportunity to meet with other researchers who are developing and sustaining a research approach to shaping and implementing the curriculum in their schools.”

“The opportunity to network has meant that I have made some valuable contacts with highly esteemed academics in the realm of education who have been able to offer support, advice and guidance which will certainly enhance my own research moving forward.”

The event was launched in conjunction with the British Curriculum Forum and featured talks from Professor Gerry Czerniawski, Chair of the British Curriculum Forum and current BERA President, Professor Dominic Wyse from the UCL Institute of Education.

Ms Lopez will be delivering a talk about her research at the University of Gibraltar at 18:00 next Thursday 28th November 2019. The talk is open to all and free of charge.

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Heavy rains and gale force winds set to batter the Rock tomorrow

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt seeks answers to Gib’s high suicide rate

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Local News

Man in court accused of exporting cocaine to Spain

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Labour manifesto pledges to ensure ‘no change’ on Gib sovereignty

22nd November 2019

Local News
Picardo meets Spanish cross-border workers’ group Ascteg

22nd November 2019

Local News
Civil Service reform meetings begin

22nd November 2019

Local News
Local researcher speaks at educational conference

22nd November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019