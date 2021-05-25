Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th May, 2021

Local schools join Britannica Online Quiz

By Chronicle Staff
25th May 2021

Five local schools participated in the Britannica Online Quiz developed and led by historian, author and quizmaster, Christopher Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd launched his new book, First Britannica Kids Encyclopaedia, but due to lockdown restrictions he has not been able to appear at events and festivals for the past year.

The online quiz which is aimed at students aged between eight and 14 was created as a way to continue to engage with his audience and readers.

Gibraltar Cultural Services announced that the online quiz would be held as part of the Youth Arts Jamboree in February but was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The winners in this round will compete in the Grand Final for a chance to win £250 for themselves and claim an additional £750 for their school.

The final will take place on Tuesday May 25, with pupils and teachers alike excited for the event.
Each participating school will also receive a copy of the First Britannica Kids Encyclopaedia signed by Mr Lloyd.

For further information please email: development@culture.gov.gi

