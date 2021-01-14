Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Local students weigh up eventual return to university

By Matthew Ramirez
14th January 2021

As restrictions tighten and Covid-19 continues to spread, many local students have decided to stay in Gibraltar but hope to return to their UK universities later this term. Many travelled home for the Christmas break, but in the days that followed cases soared, flights were cancelled and both Gibraltar and the UK moved into lockdowns....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Leaked agreement sets out details of Gib’s post-Brexit relations with EU

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

Local News

First UK food shipment cleared in Algeciras arrives by sea in Gibraltar

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Local News

Change of command for Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Brexit

Harrowing reminder of Covid dangers as Govt reports five deaths in one day

Wed 13th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
UEFA grants exemption to use Victoria Stadium for qualifiers

14th January 2021

Brexit
Schengen deal ‘would not mean ceding control’, Picardo says

14th January 2021

Brexit
Framework agreement offers ‘firm basis’ to safeguard Gib, Raab says

14th January 2021

Sports
New tournament brought out best of women’s hockey

14th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021