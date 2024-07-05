Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Jul, 2024

Local swimmer claims win at InterService Championships

By Chronicle Staff
5th July 2024

Private Jordan Gonzalez, a Reserve from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Corps of Drums, claimed victory in the InterService Championships 100m backstroke event, setting a time of 57.9 seconds.  

The race took place on Thursday in Aldershot, UK, not only secured a gold medal for Pte Gonzalez, but also set a new inter-service record, beating the previous record of 58.3.  

He also played a pivotal role in the team’s victory in the 4 x 50m medley relay, where they also took home a gold medal.  

Pte Jordan Gonzalez, who does 8 sessions a week in the pool, has previously taken part in international competitions including the Commonwealth Games on three occasions where he had the opportunity to travel to Glasgow, Australia and Birmingham, participating in the 50m and 100m backstroke.  

A spokesperson for the MOD said: “Serving in the Reserves, Pte Gonzales is another great example of people who can enjoy a career of sport whilst serving in the RG.”  

Lieutenant Colonel Matt Moore, Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, said the accomplishment showed the many things that can be done when serving in the Regiment. 

