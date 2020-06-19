Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Local team wins innovation award in Young Enterprise UK final

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
19th June 2020

Local team ‘Fuze’ won the ‘Innovation in IT’ Award at the Young Enterprise National Final, which was held virtually this year.

The group of students from Bayside Comprehensive School clinched the top prize in the local final just last week and have now won an award in the UK final.

The award, sponsored by American communications company AT&T, was awarded after the team presented their blender and app online.

Fuze created a portable blender and app, which provides 50 different recipes ranging from vegan to protein shakes.

The company had orders for its blender prior to Covid-19 and had taken deposits, but had to offer refunds when factories closed due to the pandemic. When factories reopen, Fuze has promised to retake orders and produce its blender.

Their aspiration was to promote a healthy lifestyle with the blender, that is then supported by an app which provides customers easy access to workouts and smoothie recipes.

They aim to slowly minimise the use of large wired blenders and replace them with much smaller rechargeable portable blenders, which will allow blending to take place anywhere, anytime.

“When we started this journey, none of us really thought we could get to the UK finals and to actually win such an important award there was truly amazing,” Roham Chellaram, the Managing Director of Fuze, said.

“We would like to thank our friends and family, our Business Advisors, [Young Enterprise], and our link teachers for their support and encouragement. We have learned a lot along the way and stuck together despite these challenging times."

The AT&T Innovation in IT Award is awarded to the team which demonstrates excellence in its approach to their use of IT. This can include solid use of IT in managing the efficiency of their enterprise, in developing their product and in acquiring and developing their own IT skill capabilities along the journey.

“For AT&T, technology is embedded into everything we do,” Andy O’Malley, Director, Service Management said.

“We’re looking for a company who has demonstrated adoption, upskilling and innovation in the use of technology. Our congratulations to Fuze, for demonstrating those values so brilliantly in the YE Company of the Year 2020 competition.”

Young Enterprise is a charity which works to equip young people with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in the changing world of work.

Their vision is that every young person is given an equal opportunity to learn the vital skills needed to earn and look after their money, to develop an enterprising mindset and to make a valuable contribution to their communities and wider society.

Students across the UK and Gibraltar set up companies over the academic year, making all the decisions about their business, from deciding the company name and product, to creating a business plan, managing their finances and selling their products – despite the challenging conditions due to Covid-19.

Young Enterprise research shows Company Programme participants develop key employability skills and a longitudinal study of Company Programme alumni has shown that in the two years following the programme, 94% are in education, employment or training [EET] – 5% higher than the national rate.

“Reaching the Company Programme National final represents an inspirational journey with many months of hard work, teamwork, creativity and resilience; congratulations Fuze,” Sharon Davies, Chief Executive of Young Enterprise, said.

The experience and skills students from every team will have developed will stay with them for many years to come and will make a tangible difference to their futures. Students have shown particular resilience this year by continuing with their product development and sales despite school closures.”

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

No cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Local News

Application for social distancing rainbow filed with DPC

Thu 18th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Contract tracing app available for download

19th June 2020

Local News
GSD urges fast exit strategy, but Govt warns ‘no time to let guard down’

19th June 2020

Local News
Governor visits RGP Headquarters

19th June 2020

Local News
Bars set to reopen as Rock moves to phase 4 of exit plan

19th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020