Fri 8th Apr, 2022

Local volunteers to deliver aid to Odessa in Ukraine

By Chronicle Staff
8th April 2022

A group of local volunteers will be working with Red Cross Gibraltar to deliver much-needed medical supplies to a Red Cross hospital in Odessa in Ukraine.

This hospital needs urgent medical supplies and has provided details of the most important items, the group said in a statement.

The group is hoping to collect cash funds and donations of medical supplies which they will consolidate in a warehouse.

“Once everything is ready, the medical supplies will be transported by land to an agreed secure drop-off point as close as possible to Odessa,” they said in a statement.

“Transportation of the shipment will take place in early May, allowing for donations and fund raising.”

Odessa is a major seaport city and transport hub in Ukraine, which is vital to overseas trade.

Those wishing to support the appeal, can transfer funds via a bank transfer.

Details for the bank transfer are:
Account name – Ukraine Crisis Appeal
Account number – 20010638
IBAN: GI38GIBK000000020010638
Sort Code: 608314
Swift Code: GIBKGIGI

For further information contact Brian Brooks on 20049522 or 54056057, or Ernest Danino on 20049523 or 54010919.

