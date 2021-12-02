Local youth learn key photography skills in new course
Gibraltar’s youth are enjoying learning all about photography, being creative and working in a team on the Youth Service’s six week photography and lighting workshop taking place at the centre on Line Wall Road. The course was made possible thanks to funding from the Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) who have supported the Youth Service’s Gibraltar...
