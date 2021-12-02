Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Local youth learn key photography skills in new course

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd December 2021

Gibraltar’s youth are enjoying learning all about photography, being creative and working in a team on the Youth Service’s six week photography and lighting workshop taking place at the centre on Line Wall Road. The course was made possible thanks to funding from the Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) who have supported the Youth Service’s Gibraltar...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar takes precautions amid international concern over new Covid-19 strain

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

GHA Midwives take industrial action over concerns with gynaecology services

Thu 2nd Dec, 2021

Brexit

As treaty talks enter third round, Boris Johnson says Rock’s future is ‘British, British, British’

Wed 1st Dec, 2021

Local News

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalisation low

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Manchester 62 ladies success points to brighter future

2nd December 2021

Sports
Averting a protest in Junior football

1st December 2021

Brexit
As treaty talks enter third round, Boris Johnson says Rock’s future is ‘British, British, British’

1st December 2021

Opinion & Analysis
It’s beginning to look a lot like … here we go again.

1st December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021