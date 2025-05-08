Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th May, 2025

Locally-based director wins music video award in LA festival

By Eyleen Gomez
8th May 2025

Gibraltar-based Pawel Stokajlo director has released a music video for his song called ‘Augmentality’ has won Best VFX at the SIMI Music Video Festival in Los Angeles. The video, which includes scenes of Gibraltar, was featured in the Dallas Film Festival and will also be featured during the Silver Screening at the Berlin Music Video...

