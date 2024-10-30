Locally-produced horror film ‘Tragic Waste’ premieres at private screening
The latest local movie Tragic Waste had a private screening for cast, crew, and friends at the Leisure Cinema recently. A packed cinema applauded when the movie was over and everyone sat watching as the credits rolled, a sight not usually seen of late, before another round of applause. Tragic Waste, a locally-produced horror film,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here