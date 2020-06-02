Lockdown and quarantine in Dubai- Gibraltarians abroad in lockdown
For Max Pizarro and Louise-Anne Mañasco, lockdown while living abroad in Dubai gave them time to “reset”, with both catching Covid-19 in March and spending five weeks in quarantine. The couple said they started isolation feeling rather “rotten” for a few days with the typical symptoms of headaches, dizziness, chest pains, coughing and fever, with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here