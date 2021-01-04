Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Lockdown rules tightened to prohibit non-essential car travel

Cars queuing this morning for the drive through Covid-19 test centre. Essential journeys of this nature will be permitted under new rules announced on Monday, but non-essential car journeys will be prohibited. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
4th January 2021

Car journeys will be prohibited except for work and essential matters under new rules further tightening lockdown restrictions.

The measure was decided after the Royal Gibraltar Police reported that its resources were stretched at the weekend by the large number of people who were out in vehicles.

Travel by car is now only be permitted for the purposes of travel to work or for essential matters such as shopping for food.

Children’s parks have also been closed.

“It is important for people to realise that Gibraltar is in lockdown and they should only leave home if absolutely necessary to do so for essential purposes,” said Samantha Sacramento, the Minister for Civil Contingencies, Health and Justice.

“Reports of behaviour over the weekend suggests that people are not taking the restrictions seriously.”

“If this is the case then the lockdown will not achieve the desired effect.”

“The intention for this lockdown is to stop the continued spread of the virus and the spike of cases in the community and in turn in hospital, but if people are intent on not recognising the lockdown rules and continue to leave home for non-essential purposes, the lockdown will not have the intended effect and society will suffer as a consequence.”

“It will also mean that unnecessary burdens will be placed on our essential frontline services, which are already stretched, and would also be avoided if, as a community, we respected the rules and remained at home."

““Our frontline essential workers are also human and they have made and are making huge personal sacrifices to be there for all of us.”

“It is unfair that the behaviour of some who are not respecting the rules are adding additional burden on them which could be totally avoided.”

“Please respect the lockdown rules. Please stay at home.”

