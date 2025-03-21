Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Mar, 2025

Local News

Long Service Medals awarded to RGP officers

By Chronicle Staff
21st March 2025

A number of Royal Gibraltar Police officers received their Overseas Territories Police Long Service and Good Conduct Medals and Clasps during a ceremony at the Convent this morning.

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst, presented the medals in the presence of the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats, and the Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham.

The medals are awarded to officers who have completed 18 years of service with good conduct. A first and second clasp are presented after 25 and 30 years of service, respectively.

Medals for 18 years of service were awarded to Police Sergeant Paul Chiara, Inspector Jonathan Desoiza, and Chief Inspector Alex Enriles.

A clasp for 25 years of service was presented to Police Constable Anthony Debono.

Comissioner Ullger said: “I wish to congratulate these officers for their many years of distinguished service spent keeping Gibraltar safe.”

Officers from HM Prison Windmill Hill and the Airport Fire and Rescue Service also received medals and clasps at the event.

