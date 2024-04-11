Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Apr, 2024

Long service medals presented to RGP officers

By Chronicle Staff
11th April 2024

A number of Royal Gibraltar Police officers received their Overseas Territories Police Long Service and Good Conduct Medals and Clasps during a special ceremony at the Convent this morning.

The medals were presented by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, in the presence of RGP Commissioner Richard Ullger and are awarded to officers who have completed 18 years of service with good conduct.

A first and second clasp are also awarded after 25 years and 30 years of service.

Medals for 18 years of service were presented to PC Joanne Bennet, PC Keith Bonfiglio, PC Natalie Passano, PC Terence Martinez, PC Anabell Santos, PS Patricia Gonzalez, PS Albert Loddo, PS Douglas Balloqui, PS Calum Bruce, CI Dylan Quigley and INSP Deborah Jones.

Clasps for 25 years of service were presented to PS Calum Bruce, Supt. Nolan Romero, DCI Thomas Tunbridge and PC Simon Debono.

Commissioner Richard Ullger said: “Congratulations to you all for your years of distinguished service keeping Gibraltar safe.”

