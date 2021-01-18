Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Lord Darroch: UK-US trade deal in Biden’s first term would be ‘a stretch’

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally, after news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By Press Association
18th January 2021

By John Besley, PA

The UK would be “lucky” to strike a trade deal with Washington in Joe Biden’s first term as president, the former UK ambassador to the US has said.

Ahead of Mr Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Lord (Kim) Darroch, who was forced to quit in 2019 after frank diplomatic cables referring to current President Donald Trump were leaked, said he doubts a UK-US trade agreement will be completed within the next four years.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour on Sunday: “Biden has said in the last few weeks that doing trade deals is not a priority for him for at least the first part of his presidency, and my guess is that certainly covers the next 12 months, it may cover the next 24 months.

“When he comes to do one, there are two much bigger trade deals that he could potentially do, rather than a deal with a medium-sized country of 65 million people.

“One is he could resume the talks that never finished in (Barack) Obama’s time on an EU-US free trade deal and the other is that he could take America into the transpacific partnership, which is potentially a huge advantage for America and would start to counter Chinese influence in that region.

“So, honestly, I have my doubts about whether a UK deal will be a priority. I think it’s a stretch to imagine it actually happening in a Biden first term, but we might strike it lucky, we’ll see.”

Mr Biden briefly touched upon the prospect of a UK-US trade deal in the run-up to last year’s presidential election, tweeting in September that Brexit must not jeopardise the Northern Ireland peace process.

The 77-year-old, who has Irish roots, wrote: “We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.

“Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”

Most Read

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Pause for thought

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

Lockdown restrictions likely until end of January, Picardo tells Parliament

Fri 15th Jan, 2021

Features

Local man delivers essentials to over 500 homes

Thu 14th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Opposition quizzes CM on ‘serious concerns’ over framework agreement, hopes for ‘safe and beneficial’ deal

15th January 2021

Brexit
‘Nothing is impossible’, Barnier says of UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar

14th January 2021

Brexit
Johnson insists Brexit ‘teething problems’ can be resolved

14th January 2021

Brexit
Fish are better and happier now they are British, claims Rees-Mogg

14th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021